Broncos run to regional crown
By John Martin Staff Writer SAND SPRINGS — Led by defending state 6A champion Gabe Simonsen, the Mustang Broncos captured the championship of the 6A cross country regional qualifying meet at Charles Page High School in Sand Springs on Saturday. The Lady Broncos finished fourth in the team race and will join the boys squad…
Parent University provides support for family challenges
Holiday behavior focus of Nov. 14 Mustang event By Traci Chapman Staff Writer An effort by employees at three area school districts provides an educational resource aimed at helping not only their students, but also the parents guiding and shaping their behavior. That effort is Parent University, and it’s a labor of love for behavioral…
Mustang increases utilities by 2 percent
October marks regular annual utility rate increases By Traci Chapman Staff Writer As the federal consumer price index increases, so too do municipal utility costs, as water, sewer and sanitation rates took effect in October. Mustang ordinances dictate annual increases be passed on to its consumers, based either on the yearly U.S. Department of Labor…
Mustang volleyball advances to state for the first time since 1996
By Stan Moss Contributing Writer The Mustang High School volleyball team accomplished something that hasn’t been done in nearly a quarter-century by advancing to the state tournament, and they did it in style. The Lady Broncos were dominant in Tuesday’s regional tournament, sweeping both Westmoore and Tulsa Union 3-0 to bring home the title. The…
Lady Broncos prepare for volleyball regional
By Stan Moss Contributing Writer The Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball team got its wish. The squad will be hosting their regional tournament tonight at the Mustang Events Center. The fourth-ranked Lady Broncos (27-4) will take on Westmoore (5-19) at 4:30 p.m. in the first match of the four-team tournament. No. 13 Tulsa Union (12-19) will…
Mustang Sports Hall of Fame grows
Five new members inducted into MHS Sports Hall of Fame By Stan Moss Contributing Writer Three athletes, one coach and one team were added to the roll of the Mustang High School Sports Hall of Fame at the second annual induction ceremony, held Saturday night at the Mustang Events Center. The selection committee for the…
Mustang takes gold at Muskogee Tournament
By Stan Moss Contributing Writer Hot on the heels of last week’s impressive second-place finish at the Norman Tournament, the Mustang Lady Broncos volleyball team did themselves one better, taking the crown at the Muskogee tournament last Friday and Saturday. The Lady Broncos only lost two games in the entire tournament, both of those coming…
Countdown continues for Western Days
Mustang’s biggest event celebrates city’s big 5-0 By Traci Chapman Staff Writer Friday marked a big annual milestone for Mustang Western Days organizers – two weeks until thousands of people turned up to experience arguably the city’s largest event. This year would be especially significant, City Manager and Mustang Chamber of Commerce chairman Tim Rooney…
Sounds of the season
Mustang Nightriders marching band kicks off new year By Traci Chapman Staff Writer Coming back from one of the most successful programs in its history and tackling a new level of marching complexities, Mustang High School Nightriders marching band Saturday brought the heat to an already sweltering day with a performance that showed just how…
Mustang artist creates design for butterfly license plate contest
Voting on themed license plates ends Sept. 8 By Traci Chapman Staff Writer For Mustang artist Rick Sinnett, creation has been a voyage of self-discovery, a way to share a vision through the creation of murals and other medium. With his newest project, it’s a way to protect something, at the same time furthering the…
Area News
Area Sports
By Stan Moss Contributing Writer The Mustang Broncos football team will travel to north Oklahoma City on Friday night to take on the Putnam City North Panthers in a district battle that has large playoff implications. With two weeks remaining in the regular season, five teams remain in contention for four playoff spots in District…
